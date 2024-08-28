After a record-breaking wet summer, there are some balmy temperatures on the horizon for the end of August

Scotland is set to bask in a warm end to August after a record-breaking wet summer, with temperatures to rise as high as 21C this weekend.

Temperatures in Edinburgh are forecast to peak at 21C across Sunday and Monday, in a sunny stretch that will extend from Wednesday through to early next week.

The forecast is for the temperature to reach 21C in Glasgow across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bathers enjoy the warmer weather at Portobello Beach. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

And the weather could be even warmer in the country’s north, with Inverness forecast to reach a high on Monday of 22C.

The final wave of summer has been driven by a band of high pressure building through Friday and Saturday, according to the Met Office, with the warm weather to potentially extend well into the first week of September.

The Met Office said of the longer-range forecast next week: “High pressure will tend to be located either over or close to the UK through much of this period, leading to a more widely settled period of weather for most, with some cool nights, but near or slightly above average temperatures by day.

“That said, weak frontal systems could still provide some cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain at times, this most likely in north-western areas, and there is a chance of some heavy thundery showers and more humid conditions in the south too. The mostly settled conditions are expected to then win out, with high pressure building in from the south-west once more, with the chance of seeing a more widely showery spell towards the end of this period considered low.”

The forecast for much of Scotland for this Sunday from the Met Office is sunny weather with temperatures peaking as high as 21C. Picture: Met Office | Met Office

This week’s warmer spell comes after a series of yellow weather warnings issued for parts of southern Scotland, in particular, over the past fortnight.

The forecast for the rest of this week follows a summer that has been the wettest on record.

A total of 785.44mm of rain has fallen in Scotland over the three months since the start of June - and August is not yet over.

Millport, the tourist town on the Isle of Great Cumbrae, has been among the wettest locations in the country this summer. The popular island location has recorded 240 per cent of its average rainfall for August, with further rain possible before the month is over.

Glasgow is among a swathe of other locations in Scotland’s west and south that have recorded more than double their average August rainfall to date, alongside Threave, Eskdalemuir and Auchincruive.