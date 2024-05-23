The West Coast Main Line between Carlisle and Lockerbie has been shut due to flooding as a yellow weather warning remains in place

Thousands of train passengers are suffering disruption as a major line between Scotland and England is closed due to flooding.

National Rail Enquiries said the West Coast Main Line between Carlisle and Lockerbie is blocked. Major disruption is expected for the rest of Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which rail operators are affected by the closure and what have they said?

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major disruption to train services is expected all of Thursday due to the flooding. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Operators affected include Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper.

Avanti West Coast told passengers: “Please do not attempt to travel with us between Preston and Scotland. We’re really sorry if this affects your journey today.”

The company told ticketholders they can travel with other operators such as LNER on the East Coast Main Line, postpone their journey or request a refund.

TransPennine Express commercial director Darren Higgins said: “Due to flooding on the railway line north of Carlisle, train services are significantly disrupted.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our priority and we are urging customers not to travel between Manchester, Liverpool (or) Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Anyone planning on travelling by train today can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund.”

ScotRail services between Carlisle and Glasgow Central are expected to start/terminate at Dumfries.

Is the weather forecast expected to improve?

Showers will continue to batter parts of the UK as yellow and amber warnings for rain remain in place across the country on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mainland Scotland, a yellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm on Thursday, with the Met Office warning there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

A further 22 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, have been issued across England with one in Scotland.

Heavy rainfall may also cause delays and cancellations to public transport services, difficult driving conditions and power cuts, the forecaster said.

Regarding staying safe in wet weather, Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Although it may not look too bad when you leave home, it could turn much heavier once you’re out and about, so the best thing is to plan your trips and if you don’t need to go – the best advice is to try and avoid it.