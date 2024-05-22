May’s sunny disposition is taking a dark turn as heavy rain hits

Scots are being warned to batten down the hatches as the recent spate of warm sunny weather comes to a wet and wild end.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across a large part of the country over the next two days, with a risk of flooding and travel disruption possible as an area of low pressure comes in from the east and moves across the UK in a north-westerly direction.

Forecasters are predicting some places in Scotland could be hit by more than 60mm of rainfall, while up to 30mm is expected to accumulate more widely.

When are the yellow weather warnings in place?

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place for all of mainland Scotland starting from noon on Wednesday, and extends until 6pm on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned strong and gusty northerly winds may exacerbate any impacts from the rain and make conditions worse. Most places will be cloudy and wet, with temperatures today peaking around 18C.

On Thursday stronger winds will bring a cooler feel.

People are being urged to plan ahead when travelling, with widespread flood alerts in place. Further rain is anticipated across the north of the country on Friday.

When will the brighter weather return?

Drier and brighter conditions are due to become more widespread on Saturday, but longer spells of rain are likely to develop on Sunday.

Some places may well see a blast of sunnier and drier weather for the UK bank holiday on Monday, but it’s not expected to last long.

What is the longer-range outlook?

Unsettled conditions are likely to return and continue next week. The miserable weather comes after a warm, summery period, which saw many parts of Scotland basking in temperatures up to 25C.

Andy Page, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “The area of low pressure developing in the southern North Sea will push a band of heavy rain north and west across the UK.

“Areas exposed to the strengthening northerly winds are most likely to see the highest rainfall amounts, though exact details regarding the track of the low – and thus where we might see the highest rainfall totals – remains uncertain.

“Warnings are likely to be updated as more details emerge.”