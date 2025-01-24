Is Greggs open today in Scotland during Storm Eowyn red weather warning?
A host of major retailers have issued updates around store closures in the wake of the red weather alert coming into force in Scotland due to Storm Eowyn.
It comes as rail services, flights and ferries have been axed, with rare red weather warnings in place on Friday in Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn batters the country.
The storm is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, according to the Met Office alerts.
Bakery chain Greggs is among major outlets that have chosen to close all stores in the red weather alert area, which will run from 9am to 5pm on Friday.
A statement posted to social media by Greggs states: “To protect our customers and colleagues, we’ll be closing a number of Greggs shops in Scotland and Northern Ireland in line with the Met Office advice not to travel due to severe red weather warnings in place today.
“We’ll continue to monitor the guidance and reopen when it’s safe to do so.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.