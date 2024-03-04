First Northern Lights of spring light up skies in Scotland and northern England from Loch Ness to Merseyside
The night sky has lit up in spectacular shades of pink, blue and green from Loch Ness to Merseyside as people reported viewing the spectacular showcase of the Northern Lights across the UK.
The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, is occasionally visible from the UK, with the display typically most active during the Equinox and Solstice in March/April and September/October.
People were able to witness the light show on Sunday night amid relatively clear weather conditions, with sightings reported across northern Scotland, including from Loch Ness and Fort Augustus.
Images were also taken at Merseyside, with green lights clearly visible behind one of the iron men statues at Anthony Gormley's Another Place on Crosby Beach, as well as in North Wales.
The aurora can usually only be observed in the most northern of countries such as Iceland, Russia, Canada, and Finland.
But the Met Office website states the Northern Lights can occur in the UK as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.
Solar winds are charged particles that stream away from the Sun at speeds of around one million miles per hour. When the magnetic polarity of the solar wind is opposite to the Earth’s magnetic field, the two magnetic fields combine allowing these energetic particles to flow into the Earth’s magnetic north and south poles.
