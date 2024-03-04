The night sky has lit up in spectacular shades of pink, blue and green from Loch Ness to Merseyside as people reported viewing the spectacular showcase of the Northern Lights across the UK.

The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, is occasionally visible from the UK, with the display typically most active during the Equinox and Solstice in March/April and September/October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were able to witness the light show on Sunday night amid relatively clear weather conditions, with sightings reported across northern Scotland, including from Loch Ness and Fort Augustus.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, are seen over one of the iron men statues at Anthony Gormley's Another Place, on Crosby Beach, Merseyside. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Images were also taken at Merseyside, with green lights clearly visible behind one of the iron men statues at Anthony Gormley's Another Place on Crosby Beach, as well as in North Wales.

The aurora can usually only be observed in the most northern of countries such as Iceland, Russia, Canada, and Finland.

But the Met Office website states the Northern Lights can occur in the UK as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.