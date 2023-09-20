A bride and groom were captured under the Northern Lights when the aurora borealis appeared during their wedding party and “everything aligned” for the photographer.

Rebecca MacDonald and Chris Oram were treated to the stunning backdrop to their celebrations on Monday – with the bride pulled off the dance floor to get her in place before the aurora disappeared.

Photographer Michael Carver was packing up to leave the venue at Bogbain Farm outside Inverness when he received a text from his partner telling him to look at the sky for the Northern Lights.

Mr Carver said: “I pulled out my phone, pointed it north and noticed the lights were glowing. I know how quickly this can come and go, so I shouted at some poor guy who was smoking outside to quickly run in and grab the bride and groom whilst I set up my camera.

"I could see the skies flaring up and was even able to see the bright colours with my eyes. We had found Chris, but Rebecca was no place to be found.

"Eventually someone dragged her from the dance floor and I had a few seconds to try and grab a shot while the Northern lights pulsed brightly.”

He said that, technically, it had been a difficult photograph to take given the light in the sky and the couple in the foreground.

"Throw in the fact the venue was putting out lots of ambient light into the car park and it’s a very tricky shot to nail in such a short time,” he added. Mr Carver managed to get two or three shots before the lights started to fade.

He said: “I just hoped one would have the couple in focus – people were standing around behind the camera and could see the display showing the previews.

"Chris and Rebecca were over the moon. I’ve waited years for a moment like this and everything seemed to align - a little geeky, but for me it was a really special moment.”