Storm Eowyn: Cables at Scottish train station catch fire after tree falls onto power lines
Sparks were seen flying at a train station in Scotland after a tree fell onto overhead cables.
Witnesses reported flames at Dunblane train station, just north of Stirling, on Friday afternoon.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed a tree had blown over onto overhead cables causing the sparks.
It comes as Storm Eowyn wreaks havoc across the country, bringing Scotland to a standstill.
A red danger to life warning for wind has been in place for the day, with people being urged to remain indoors.
Keith Brown, MSP for Clackmannashire and Dunblane, said: “Storm Éowyn continues to cause disruption throughout the Clackmannanshire, Bridge of Allan and Dunblane area and the situation is changing constantly.
“At the moment, I am aware of several ongoing issues.
“There has been a fire at Dunblane train station due to a falling tree hitting power lines and in the area near Newton Primary School I understand that a tree has fallen on power lines causing power outages in the vicinity.”
He urged his constituents “to continue to follow police advice and remain at home, unless absolutely necessary.”
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2pm on Friday, January 24 to reports a tree had fallen on overhead cables outside Dunblane Train Station on Stirling Road, Dunblane.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene. Crews worked with partners to ensure the area was safe before leaving the scene."
Trains have been suspended across the country and hundreds of schools are closed as wind speeds of up to 102mph were recorded in Scotland.
Trees have come down in and vehicles have been blown over, blocking roads in some areas.
Police Scotland said no motorists should travel in or to the red weather warning area, with the alert in force until 5pm. The Scottish Government reported at 4pm that 100,000 homes were without power, with the figure doubling over the course of the afternoon.
