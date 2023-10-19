The bout of extreme weather is expected to bring severe flooding and disruption.

Residents have been told to evacuate their homes and preparations are underway for safety and damage control across Scotland as Storm Babet hits parts of the country.

A rare red weather alert for "exceptional" rainfall is in place from 6pm tonight until Friday noon for Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perth and Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning states there is “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater” in the areas affected, with extensive flooding and road closures also expected.

Vehicles mount the pavement to pass a fallen tree near Stanley, Perthshire as heavy rain and wind hits the area, which is now subject to a red weather warning. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

It has been reported 350 homes in Brechin, Angus, have been told to evacuate. Temporary rest centres have been opened from 3pm on Thursday afternoon for residents at Montrose Sports Centre, and Brechin and Forfar community campuses.

Shiprow, one of the oldest streets in Aberdeen, is closed due to loose metal on the roof of a building, Police Scotland has said.

Angus Council has had to evacuate a building at golf course Carnoustie Links due to reports of “large pieces of aluminium sheeting coming off”.

The council has also warned it has “very limited sandbags” for flood prevention after road teams have been busy deploying them to resilience groups and around vulnerable areas and buildings.

A flood defence barrier erected on Church street in the village of Edzell, Scotland. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Weather experts have warned transport will be heavily disrupted over the next few days. There could also be power cuts with some homes potentially cut off for days.

Power company SSEN said staff numbers have increased in its contact centres with the risk of power outages in stormy weather.

The utilities firm said 2021's Storm Arwen, which left thousands of homes without electricity, helped shape its preparations for the latest forecasted storm front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SSEN's Graeme Keddie told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland Storm Babet was not expected to bring the same level of impact, but warned Aberdeenshire and Angus could see gusts of up to 70mph.

Storm Babet is expected to bring widespread disruption to parts of Scotland, with weather conditions posing 'danger to life' according to weather experts (pic: Eamon Ward)

Mass train cancellations have been imposed by ScotRail ahead of when the red weather alert is in place from 6pm on Thursday.

Services have been suspended in areas where the weather expected to be worse, including services between Aberdeen and Elgin; Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife; and Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee.

A spokesman for ScotRail said: “Due to the red weather warning and the likelihood of flooding and poor driving conditions, customers on these routes are advised not to travel. The train operator expects line closures to last until Saturday, dependent on weather conditions and any repair work to railway infrastructure.

“Other routes across the network will be impacted by speed restrictions, meaning services may be subject to delay or cancellation.”