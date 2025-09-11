Scottish volunteer lifeboat crew capsize on Clyde amid rescue operation to save sinking fishing boat
A RNLI lifeboat carrying a volunteer crew capsized on Wednesday afternoon while responding to an emergency call-out to a fishing vessel in trouble in the Firth of Clyde.
The four crew members from Largs RNLI were attending an emergency involving a fishing boat taking on water just north of Little Cumbrae island, which was reported at 11.35am.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat overturned, sending the rescue volunteers into the water.
The charity said the crew were able to quickly right the lifeboat and get back onboard. They were then escorted back to the lifeboat station by other crews attending the emergency.
Two people onboard the fishing vessel were winched aboard a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, and are uninjured. The fishing vessel later sank.
The four RNLI volunteers were assessed paramedics and no injuries were reported, however the lifeboat was damaged.
Emergency cover for the Largs area in place while repairs are underway, and a relief lifeboat is being sent to Largs.
The RNLI’s Head of Region, Jill Hepburn, said: “We are relieved that our volunteer crew were uninjured.
“They were able to follow their training and re-right the lifeboat and bring it back to Largs.
“We are currently carrying out an investigation in conjunction with the MAIB into the incident.”
Coastguard rescue teams from Greenock, Largs and Cumbrae also attended the incident.
HM Coastguard has been approached for comment.
