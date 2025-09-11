Four crew members ended up in the water after the boat overturned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A RNLI lifeboat carrying a volunteer crew capsized on Wednesday afternoon while responding to an emergency call-out to a fishing vessel in trouble in the Firth of Clyde.

The four crew members from Largs RNLI were attending an emergency involving a fishing boat taking on water just north of Little Cumbrae island, which was reported at 11.35am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat overturned, sending the rescue volunteers into the water.

The charity said the crew were able to quickly right the lifeboat and get back onboard. They were then escorted back to the lifeboat station by other crews attending the emergency.

The RNLI station at Largs | Google Maps

Two people onboard the fishing vessel were winched aboard a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, and are uninjured. The fishing vessel later sank.

The four RNLI volunteers were assessed paramedics and no injuries were reported, however the lifeboat was damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency cover for the Largs area in place while repairs are underway, and a relief lifeboat is being sent to Largs.

The RNLI’s Head of Region, Jill Hepburn, said: “We are relieved that our volunteer crew were uninjured.

“They were able to follow their training and re-right the lifeboat and bring it back to Largs.

“We are currently carrying out an investigation in conjunction with the MAIB into the incident.”

Coastguard rescue teams from Greenock, Largs and Cumbrae also attended the incident.