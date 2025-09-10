Tragedy as man dies after 'taking unwell' on cycle path near A90 at Cramond Brig
Emergency services were called to a cycle path in the Dalmeny Estate, near the A90, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 10. Despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Multiple police cars and ambulance crews were seen on a grass verge at the side of the A90 this afternoon and witnesses reported seeing a large police presence earlier this afternoon.
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Wednesday, 10 September, 2025, we were called to a cycle path in the Dalmeny Estate, South Queensferry, after a report of a cyclist taking unwell.
“Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.