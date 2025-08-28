Underground Aberdeen: Scottish nightclub announces sad closure after 12 years as favourite student haunt
People are sharing memories of a popular nightclub in Aberdeen after the institution announced its closure after 12 years.
Underground, on the city’s Bridge Street, broke the news it was closing down on Instagram on Wednesday.
The post read: “It’s been a wild ride, but all good things must come to an end. Sept 2013 - Sept 2025 its been a blast, thanks for the good times.”
The venue is a favourite haunt among students and non-students alike, and known for its themed nights and special guests.
In April, it announced its popular Carwash Tuesdays night was coming to end after running every Tuesday for 10 years.
The club has welcomed several guests over the years, including the Chuckle Brothers and stars from the reality TV show Geordie Shore.
DJs and partygoers have been paying tribute to the much-loved venue, which opened in 2013.
One clubber, 22-year-old Ryan Arthur from Peterhead, said Underground was always a top choice for a night out in the city.
“It always had different events on, which is why I preferred it to other places in Aberdeen.
“Back in the day, they used to get social media influencers to come down and have meet-and-greets. Not a lot of clubs back then were doing that so that’s what made it different.
“It was actually interesting to go, you weren’t just going there to get drunk. You were there to enjoy yourself and meet new people.”
He’s been going to the club since 2022, when he went every Tuesday. He said that although he had an inkling the club was closing, he felt “upset” when he heard the news through a friend.
“It was one of the best clubs in Aberdeen. I’ve been to a fair few and none of them I’ve liked compared to Underground.
“It will be a shame, but hopefully it get turns into something else down the line.”
The club announced on Instagram four farewell club dates before it shuts next month.
The goodbye parties are scheduled for Friday and Saturday this weekend as well as September 5 and 6.
