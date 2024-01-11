Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been snapped out and about in a dress made by a Scottish designer.

Taylor Swift's cat Benjamin Button stole the limelight from his owner on the cover of Time

Fearless singer Taylor Swift was snapped by photographers in New York last night, with friend Blake Lively, in a stunning, olive outfit.

The dress, reported by The Courier, is made by Perthshire company Little Lies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the company website: "Little Lies is an indie family business owned and founded by husband-and-wife duo, Jade and Stuart.

"The brand’s journey began as an online boutique based out of the bedroom of their Scottish home, bringing together their love of music, style, and vintage."

The Courier has reported that designers have found records of having sold the dress to Taylor Swift's team.

Retailing at under £60, the dress, paired with the boots hosting a snake design, have prompting rumours that Swift might be teasing the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), the second last of her reclaimed albums.