Taylor Swift dress: Singer and megastar wows in dress by Scottish designer, Little Lies
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been snapped out and about in a dress made by a Scottish designer.
Fearless singer Taylor Swift was snapped by photographers in New York last night, with friend Blake Lively, in a stunning, olive outfit.
The dress, reported by The Courier, is made by Perthshire company Little Lies.
According to the company website: "Little Lies is an indie family business owned and founded by husband-and-wife duo, Jade and Stuart.
"The brand’s journey began as an online boutique based out of the bedroom of their Scottish home, bringing together their love of music, style, and vintage."
The Courier has reported that designers have found records of having sold the dress to Taylor Swift's team.
Retailing at under £60, the dress, paired with the boots hosting a snake design, have prompting rumours that Swift might be teasing the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), the second last of her reclaimed albums.
The singer will be bringing her record breaking Eras Tour to Murrayfield in Edinburgh this summer.
