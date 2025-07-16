Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ship on route to the Tall Ships Race 2025 in Aberdeen has been banned from entering the city’s port due to sanctions against Russian vessels in British waters.

The TS Shtandart, a replica of an 18th Century flagship of Peter the Great, has been denied entry to Aberdeen Port due to “current national and international legislation”.

Russian ships are included in UK sanctions to add pressure on Russia to cease actions in Ukraine.

More than 50 Tall Ships from around the world are due to arrive in Aberdeen on Friday after racing from Dunkirk.

On Tuesday, the Shtandart anchored north of the Summer Isles on the west coast after it was confirmed the ship could not enter Aberdeen.

The ship’s captain Vladimir Martus claimed it had been a “very horrible surprise” to learn he could not enter the North East port.

“This ship is now being treated as suspect - based solely on assumptions,” he added.

Mr Martus said the only connection that he had to Russia was he was born there and that the ship was modelled on a Russian vessel built in the early 1700s.

He said he was a tax resident of Germany and that his father was Ukrainian.

The captain added he had not been in Russia in over a decade and that he had never supported the war in Ukraine.

Mr Martus claimed the ship did not fall under sanctions as it was a training vessel which was traditionally built - and no longer sailed under the Russian flag.

At present, 22 crew members - aged between 18 and 70 - from 13 countries are on board as it sits off the west coast.

The Shtandart has sailed across Europe since 1999, providing training for young sailors and taking part in maritime festivals, including previous Tall Ship Races.

Mr Martus said the decision stranded young trainees and raised “serious concerns” about the “misuse of sanctions, the spirit of international cooperation, and the future of sail training in Europe”.

The ship started sailing under the Cook Islands colours in June 2024 following advice from French authorities that the Shtandart could enter its ports as long as it no longer sailed under the Russian flag, Mr Martus said.

A statement from Sail Training International, the organisers of the Tall Ships Race 2025, said: “Sail Training International confirms that it received communications from the Ports of Aberdeen, Kristiansand and Esbjerg informing us that Shtandart was denied entry into their Ports, due to current national and international legislation.

“As a result of this, Sail Training International regrettably cancelled her participation in The Tall Ships Races 2025.

“Shtandart had originally entered to take part in Race 3 of The Tall Ships Races between Kristiansand and Esbjerg.

“Despite earlier agreement to allow the ship’s participation, Kristiansand and Esbjerg’s Port Authorities have subsequently confirmed that, in line with current legislation, the ship’s entry is denied.

“Aberdeen was not a confirmed stop for the ship and Shtandart’s captain, Vladimir Martus, was fully aware of the situation.”

A spokesman for Port of Aberdeen said: “Russian vessels are generally prohibited from entering UK ports due to sanctions imposed in response to the conflict in Ukraine. These sanctions, implemented under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022, prevent ships owned, controlled, chartered, or operated by designated persons, those connected with Russia, or those flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia, from accessing UK ports.