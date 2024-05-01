Scotland News Live: Humza Yousaf's Government survives no confidence vote | Kate Forbes preparing policies and team for potential SNP leadership run
For all live news, sport, weather and more, follow along with The Scotsman live blog.
Elsewhere on politics, there's been a slight Holyrood policy change
And it's a no vote
As expected, the motion from Anas Sarwar is defeated, with 58 votes for yes, and 70 for no. So there’ll be no dramatic upheaval for the Scottish Government...at least yet, anyway.
There was also a point of order from education secretary Jenny Gilruth to check her ‘no’ vote was successfully recorded in time. For the record, it was.
'It's too late to apologise'
Eminem once rapped about ‘no apologies’ and it seems Douglas Ross is reticent to utter his own.
Told by the Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to apologise for using a cheeky “not so honest John” nickname for potential SNP leadership candidate John Swinney in the chamber, the Scottish Tories leader does so - eventually - under some duress.
Not quite sure he meant it though.
And it's time for the vote already...
Labour’s motion is expected to fall here, with Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie making it pretty clear his party’s MSPs wouldn’t be backing it
The result, as always, will be interesting. The voting bell has gone
Nicola Sturgeon speaks
It is a brief interview to Sky News at the Scottish Parliament, but Nicola Sturgeon’s message for anyone who runs for the SNP leadership is clear.
“I hope the contest is positive,” she says.
Tories vote yes
We now know for certain - if we didn’t guess before - the Scottish Tories will vote in favour of a no confidence vote against the Scottish Government.
Douglas Ross says: “We want to see the SNP Government removed and will look to use every opportunity to do so.”
However, he also took aim at Scottish Labour’s failure to gather a majority in favour of the motion, adding: “In contrast, my party’s vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf was successful.”
It's not all barbs for Humza Yousaf though...
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has otherwise wished Humza Yousaf well following his resignation.
While Mr Ross said he did not personally agree with his policies, he said Mr Yousaf had “served our country as First Minister for a year and in government for over a decade”.
“It’s also been very clear during his time in office and during his resignation statement on Monday that family is important to him, it is integral to everything he does,” he said during a no confidence motion debate against the Scottish Government.
No Humza Yousaf doesn't fix the chaos, Sarwar says
Anas Sarwar is clear that Humza Yousaf quitting as First Minister doesn’t fix what is left behind - regardless of which candidate from the SNP ends up taking over.
The Scottish Labour leader says: "The SNP as a political party are so chaotic, divided and dysfunctional that it can't deliver competent government and is failing Scots every single day."
He tells the chamber: "I have no confidence in the SNP's ability to deliver."
Mr Sarwar added: “For me and Scottish Labour, this has never been about one person. It is also not just about the past 17 years of SNP failure, but even more significantly it is about the present and the future.”
Are the Scottish and UK governments now much the same?
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar thinks so.
He says as much during his opening statements on the no confidence motion and why he has laid out. He says the “similarities” between Rishi Sunak’s Westminster government and that still led - for now - in Scotland by Humza Yousaf ‘are now clear to see’
No-confidence motion debate to start within moments
The Scottish Parliament chamber has entered a short pause before the no confidence motion in the Scottish Government submitted by Anas Sarwar is due to be debated
Hold onto your seats...
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.