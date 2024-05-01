Anas Sarwar is clear that Humza Yousaf quitting as First Minister doesn’t fix what is left behind - regardless of which candidate from the SNP ends up taking over.

The Scottish Labour leader says: "The SNP as a political party are so chaotic, divided and dysfunctional that it can't deliver competent government and is failing Scots every single day."

He tells the chamber: "I have no confidence in the SNP's ability to deliver."