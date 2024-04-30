Kate Forbes confirms she is considering running for SNP leadership after Humza Yousaf resignation
Kate Forbes has confirmed she is considering running for the SNP leadership.
The former finance secretary said she has a “groundswell of support” in the party. However, she said she needed to “weigh up what is in the best interests of the party, the country and my family”.
John Swinney, the former deputy first minister, has emerged as the early frontrunner to take over from Humza Yousaf. Mr Yousaf announced his intention to resign on Monday after his decision to rip up the power-sharing agreement between the SNP and the Greens backfired.
Ms Forbes told reporters at Holyrood: “It’s still early days. We’ll obviously be considering things over the next few hours and so on – nobody’s declared yet, so I think we do still have a bit of time.”
Asked if she was tempted to run, she said: “I think for me it’s clear I have a groundswell of support amongst the party. That was clear from the last contest and clearly we need to weigh up what is in the best interests of the party, the country and my family.
“It’s what I’ve said quite consistently over the last year that if I were to run, those would be the conditions.”
