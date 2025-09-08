Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you
1. Beautiful dramatic skies over Craigendoran Pier, closed in 1972 and once a departure point for Clyde steamers like The Waverley.
Stuart Neville
2. Two lovely geese swimming on Lanark Loch. Its is not too long a walk and you get some great views of wild life particularly birds. Its an all year round walk as the seasons bring a variety of things to see.
Bill Bennett
3. This little female Goldcrest was photographed by me at Sumburgh Head, Shetland Islands. I'm told she would have been resting en route from Norway to further south.
Laurie Stewart
4. I took a few fab pictures on Nairn beach today hope you like them.
Elena Reid