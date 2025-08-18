Readers Gallery September 2025: A selection of beautiful pictures from around Scotland taken by our readers

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST

Each day The Scotsman publishes a picture of Scotland by contributors to our Readers Gallery. Throughout winter, spring, summer and autumn, from the Highlands to the Scottish Borders we bring you the finest selection of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to [email protected]. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken. Thank you

1. A tranquil late summers day in Glen Etive in Argyll.

Colin Riddell

2. On a visit to Loch Garten nature reserve I noticed siskins on one of their feeders.

Graeme Stark

3. Looking directly up to the centre of the dome of the Kibble Palace, Glasgow, framed by tropical plants.

Stuart Neville

4. Flat stones at The Lords Throat on a sunny morning in Chapel of Garioch

Sam Scobbie

