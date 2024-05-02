Politics Recap: Kate Forbes confirms she will not run for SNP leadership as John Swinney announces bid

The former finance secretary will make a statement this afternoon on whether she is running for the SNP leadership - or not
By Rachel Amery
Published 1st May 2024, 07:25 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 14:16 BST
Recap another manic day in Scottish politics.

RECAP: John Swinney confirms he is standing for SNP leader and First Minister

  • John Swinney says his policies will come from the centre-left and he will continue the fight for Scottish independence
  • He says his potential leadership rival Kate Forbes will be given a "significant role" in cabinet if he wins
  • Kate Forbes will not stand for election, potentially leaving John Swinney uncontested
Good morning! Kicking off with our top story today... Kate Forbes the most popular candidate to replace Humza Yousaf among Scots, poll shows

A new poll has suggested former finance secretary Kate Forbes is the most popular candidate to succeed Humza Yousaf among Scots – though former deputy first minister John Swinney is better liked among SNP supporters.

When asked who the best candidate for Scotland’s next first minister would be, research by Ipsos found 26 per cent backed Ms Forbes, with 20 per cent supporting Mr Swinney.

Read more here.

Kate Forbes arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesKate Forbes arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Kate Forbes arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
May Day: Washing your face in the dew, Beltane fires and other Scottish customs.

May Day celebrations have long been held in Scotland, with their roots buried deep in the time of pagans and druids.

Read more here.

The Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill marks the night before May 1. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)The Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill marks the night before May 1. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill marks the night before May 1. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Scotland's ancient buildings return to the landscape.

Buildings of Scotland’s ancient past are emerging once again as how we used to live is explored inch-by-inch through a series of loyal reconstructions.

Read more here.

The Bosta Iron Age house on the Isle of Lewis was reconstructed after a storm shifted sands on the beach to reveal stone walls of a village which had been hidden under the dunes for millennia. PIC: Bernera Museum.The Bosta Iron Age house on the Isle of Lewis was reconstructed after a storm shifted sands on the beach to reveal stone walls of a village which had been hidden under the dunes for millennia. PIC: Bernera Museum.
The Bosta Iron Age house on the Isle of Lewis was reconstructed after a storm shifted sands on the beach to reveal stone walls of a village which had been hidden under the dunes for millennia. PIC: Bernera Museum.
Paul Auster, the American author whose works included "The New York Trilogy," has died of complications from lung cancer, aged 77.

Auster died at his home in Brooklyn.

Paul Auster PIC: Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty ImagesPaul Auster PIC: Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images
Paul Auster PIC: Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images
A murder suspect remains in hospital after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a stabbing in east London.

A 36-year-old man was tasered and arrested in Hainault on Tuesday morning, then taken to hospital, after sustaining injuries when his van hit a house.

Four other people were injured in the attack - two Met officers who suffered wounds that require surgery, but are not life-threatening, and two members of the public whose injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Demonstrators blocked entrances to the BAE Govan site in Glasgow from early morning on Wednesday 1st May in response to a call from Palestinian trade unionists for workers around the world, and Workers for a Free Palestine, to disrupt the flow of arms to Israel.

The group, including workers from a range of professions and unions, is calling for a halt in the UK’s arms exports to Israel, and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

