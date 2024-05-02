A murder suspect remains in hospital after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a stabbing in east London.

A 36-year-old man was tasered and arrested in Hainault on Tuesday morning, then taken to hospital, after sustaining injuries when his van hit a house.

Four other people were injured in the attack - two Met officers who suffered wounds that require surgery, but are not life-threatening, and two members of the public whose injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.