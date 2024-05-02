Politics Live: Kate Forbes confirms she will not run for SNP leadership as John Swinney announces bid
LIVE: John Swinney confirms he is standing for SNP leader and First Minister
- John Swinney says his policies will come from the centre-left and he will continue the fight for Scottish independence
- He says his potential leadership rival Kate Forbes will be given a "significant role" in cabinet if he wins
- Kate Forbes is due to make a statement on the SNP leadership race this afternoon
You can take a look at Kate Forbes’s statement in full below.
She said: “I have listened very carefully to the vision John Swinney set out this morning for Scotland.
“I welcomed, and embrace, his commitment to ensure internal respect for robust and divergent debate in the party, which is the lifeblood of any democratic institution like the SNP.
“I was also greatly heartened by his drive to restore a sense of courtesy and dignity to the way we conduct ourselves as a party and as a Parliament.
“If we want to rewin the trust of the people, tone and language matter in the way we conduct ourselves.
“I have also had the opportunity to speak directly with him to discuss the future of our party and our country.
“Those discussions on the future of the SNP and our vision for Scotland were both frank and constructive.
“What emerged was that we share a powerful common purpose for the country.
“That includes a passion to revitalise our party, reach out to those who feel disempowered and reinvigorate the independence movement.
“It also includes an understanding that economic growth and tackling poverty must again be key priorities, and that a just transition to ‘net zero’ must work with, and not against, our communities and businesses.
“But more than that, John is clear that he is determined to return the SNP to governing from the mainstream.
“Competent, candid government earning the trust of the people.
“That was the vision I offered in the last leadership contest, and is evidently demanded by the Scottish public.
“I have therefore weighed the decision whether or not to seek the leadership of the party with great care.
“Ultimately, I have concluded that the best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with John Swinney and advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government.
“I can therefore today announce that I will not be seeking nomination as the next SNP leader. “John will therefore have my support and endorsement in any campaign to follow.
“I sincerely thank every party member, and each of my parliamentary colleagues in Holyrood and Westminster, who have been in touch to urge me to stand.
“I recognise many people might be disappointed that I will not be contesting the position of leader at this time.
“To those people I say this - you can be certain that delivering on the priorities for which we have, together, advocated in recent years has been at the heart of today’s decision.
“It is now clear from this morning’s statement that in John Swinney we have someone who not only understands that need for reform, but has now committed to delivering it.
“I look forward to playing my role in making that happen.”
So what Cabinet role will Kate Forbes land?
Confirmation the former finance secretary won’t run for the SNP leadership now leads to thoughts on the make-up of a Cabinet under John Swinney.
We know talks were held between the pair on Tuesday at Holyrood on a meaningful role for Ms Forbes within that Cabinet. Will it be the post of deputy first minister, with a key portfolio also attached? Will it be back to the future, and a return to the finance role she previously handled with some aplomb?
Time will tell what deal has been struck.
And the statement from Kate Forbes is in
The former finance secretary has said: “Ultimately, I have concluded that the best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with John Swinney and advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government.”
The path has now been cleared for a coronation where Mr Swinney will become the new SNP leader and First Minister
BREAKING: Kate Forbes has announced she will not be running for First Minister.
She is expected to release a statement in the next 15 minutes or so.
Kate Forbes set to confirm she won't stand for SNP leadership
The news is filtering in, and it appears former finance secretary Kate Forbes will not run for the SNP leadership
The Scotsman understands she will issue a statement shortly confirming she will not submit a bid to go head to head with former deputy first minister John Swinney
That announcement would make Mr Swinney the only leadership candidate currently in the race - and could see him crowned as the country’s new First Minister as early as next week
Ivan McKee MSP, an SNP backbencher who last year backed Kate Forbes and has said he wants to see her stand again this year, was also asked by the media if her statement this afternoon will be her announcing she is also running to be SNP leader and First Minister.
He walked past the media and said we need to wait for the statement this afternoon.
The media spoke to Humza Yousaf after FMQs, where he said he was “delighted” to see John Swinney launching a leadership bid to be the next SNP leader and First Minister.
He added: “I wish whoever comes first the best as leader of the country - it is by far the greatest honour one can have.”
Greens co-leader Lorna Slater is now asking an opposition question for the first time since the Greens were thrown out of government.
She said the Bute House Agreement, the power-sharing deal with the SNP and the Scottish Greens, was ended “needlessly” and asks the SNP government to reiterate its commitment to tackling the climate emergency.
