All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Morvern: Parts of the Highlands in Scotland hit by an earthquake

The Highlands were hit by an earthquake on Saturday afternoon.

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT
 Comment
The view across Loch Linnhe to the Morvern Mountains with the Sgeir Bhuidhe Lighthouse in the foregroundThe view across Loch Linnhe to the Morvern Mountains with the Sgeir Bhuidhe Lighthouse in the foreground
The view across Loch Linnhe to the Morvern Mountains with the Sgeir Bhuidhe Lighthouse in the foreground

The earthquake, measuring 2.1ML on the Richter scale, hit Morvern in the Highlands just before 3.30pm yesterday.

It was felt by islanders on Lismore, Inner Hebrides, and by villagers in Mallaig and Morar, Highlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The British Geological Survey asked for people to share their experiences of the quake online.

Residents of Lismore described a "loud rumbling sound".

Villagers in Mallaig and Morar said they also "felt a weak trembling", as well as experiencing the same noise.

Since October 10, Morvern has been hit by 10 earthquakes.

On December 3, a quake measuring 1.1ML was recorded, and all the previous ones were smaller.

The survey for contributors is here.

Related topics:ScotlandEarthquake
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.