North Lanarkshire crime: Appeal after robbers forced way into house and stole £15k worth of gold jewellery

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:32 GMT
The criminals stole gold jewellery with a value of around £12,000 to £15,000 as well as a four-figure sum of cash

Police have launched an appeal after three men robbed a house threatening the owners and stealing thousands of pounds worth of gold jewellery and cash.

Officers said the incident happened at a property in he Laundry Lane area of Stepps in North Lanarkshire between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, when three men forced their way into a house assaulting and robbing the owners.

Gold jewellery with a value of around £12,000 to £15,000 was taken along with a four-figure sum of cash and air pods.

The robbery happened on Sunday evening placeholder image
The robbery happened on Sunday evening | PA

A 30-year woman was assaulted but did not require hospital treatment.

Police said the suspects are described as being between 25-30-years of age, they were all dress in dark clothing. After the incident the men left the area via Edward Place.

Police Constable Ross Dalrymple said: “The occupants were left very frightened by what happened and our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before and after the incident to get in touch.

“Please also check any private CCTV or dash-cam footage to see if something has been captured that could help with our investigation.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2784 of Sunday, October 26, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

