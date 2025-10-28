The criminals stole gold jewellery with a value of around £12,000 to £15,000 as well as a four-figure sum of cash

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after three men robbed a house threatening the owners and stealing thousands of pounds worth of gold jewellery and cash.

Officers said the incident happened at a property in he Laundry Lane area of Stepps in North Lanarkshire between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, when three men forced their way into a house assaulting and robbing the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold jewellery with a value of around £12,000 to £15,000 was taken along with a four-figure sum of cash and air pods.

The robbery happened on Sunday evening | PA

A 30-year woman was assaulted but did not require hospital treatment.

Police said the suspects are described as being between 25-30-years of age, they were all dress in dark clothing. After the incident the men left the area via Edward Place.

Police Constable Ross Dalrymple said: “The occupants were left very frightened by what happened and our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before and after the incident to get in touch.

“Please also check any private CCTV or dash-cam footage to see if something has been captured that could help with our investigation.