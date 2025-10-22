North Lanarkshire incident: Woman ‘attacked’ by dog on Airdrie street as man arrested
A woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack in North Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to Old Union Street at around 4.50pm on Monday following reports of an incident involving a dog.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers seized the dog, and it was then euthanised.
A man, aged 31, has been charged in connection with the attack.
He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on an undertaking.
