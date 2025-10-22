Officers seized the dog, and it was then euthanised.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack in North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Old Union Street at around 4.50pm on Monday following reports of an incident involving a dog.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers seized the dog, and it was then euthanised.

A man, aged 31, has been charged in connection with the attack.

He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on an undertaking.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Monday, October 20 officers received a report of a dog having injured a woman on Old Union Street, Airdrie.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The dog was taken to be euthanised.