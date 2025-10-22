North Lanarkshire incident: Woman ‘attacked’ by dog on Airdrie street as man arrested

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Meet The Scotsman Specialist Reporters
Officers seized the dog, and it was then euthanised.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack in North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Old Union Street at around 4.50pm on Monday following reports of an incident involving a dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers seized the dog, and it was then euthanised.

A man, aged 31, has been charged in connection with the attack.

He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on an undertaking.

Emergency services were called to the scene. placeholder image
Emergency services were called to the scene.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Monday, October 20 officers received a report of a dog having injured a woman on Old Union Street, Airdrie.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The dog was taken to be euthanised.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear on an undertaking at Airdrie Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesHospitalAirdrie
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice