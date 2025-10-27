Perth and Kinross crash: Pilot dead after light aircraft crashes near Scottish Gliding Centre
A man has died after a light aircraft crash near a gliding centre in Perth and Kinross.
Police were called to a light plane crash near the Scottish Gliding Centre at Scotlandwell around 2pm on Monday.
An 81-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters, paramedics, and Police Scotland remain on the scene.
It is understood the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday, October 27, we received a report of a light plane crash at an airfield near Scotlandwell, Kinross.
“Emergency services attended and an 81-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.”
