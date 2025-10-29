Microsoft Outage: Full list of websites and applications facing issues including Royal Bank of Scotland and BT
Thousands of users have reported experiencing issues during a Microsoft outage which has affected services including Office 365, Microsoft Teams and the Royal Bank of Scotland.
The company's Azure cloud computing platform, reported a "degradation of some services, external" at 4pm on Wednesday.
The Downdetector website has reported significant spikes in outages impacting the Royal Bank of Scotland, BT and Asda.
It also reported thousands of issues with Xbox, Minecraft and Azure - all owned by Microsoft. Heathrow is also reportedly experiencing issues.
Holyrood's Presiding Officer has said ongoing technical issues mean that MSPs are currently unable to vote at parliament.
Microsoft has said it is investigating the issue, which it warned could also impact Outlook and Teams.
As of their update at 6.10pm, a Microsoft spokesperson said: “We have initiated the deployment of our 'last known good' configuration. This is expected to be fully deployed in about 30 minutes from which point customers will start to see initial signs of recovery. Once this is completed, the next stage is to start to recover nodes while we route traffic through these healthy nodes.
“Customer configuration changes will remain blocked during this time as we work towards mitigation. We will communicate to customers when this block is reverted.”
What websites and applications are experiencing issues?
On Downdetector, which is an online website that allows users of popular services to report if they are having any troubles, there are a number of apps and websites that have been impacted.
The website monitors disruptions to various key services including the internet, web hosting platforms, banks, social media and more.
Here is the full list of websites users are currently reporting issues with:
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Store
- Amazon Web Services
- Microsoft Outlook
- NatWest
- Community Fibre
- O2
- Microsoft Teams
- EE
- John Lewis
- Vinted
- Vodafone
- Netatmo
- M&S Bank
- Cloudflare
- Hastings Direct
- Amazon
- Jet2.com
- RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)
- Gov.UK
- Sea of Thieves
- Next PLC
- Minecraft
- Xbox Network
- BT
- Microsoft Azure
- Asda
Comments
