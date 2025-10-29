Scottish Parliament suspends voting over ongoing Microsoft outage

Thousands of issues are being reported with applications owned by Microsoft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voting has been suspended at the Scottish Parliament following a "significant Microsoft outage".

Holyrood's Presiding Officer said technical issues meant MSPs were unable to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Downdetector website has reported significant spikes in outages impacting the Royal Bank of Scotland , BT and Asda.

It also reported thousands of issues with Xbox, Minecraft and Azure - all owned by Microsoft . Heathrow is also reportedly experiencing issues.

PA

Politicians at the Scottish Parliament were taking part in the second of two marathon sessions to vote on nearly 400 amendments to the Land Reform Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSPs had been only been debating changes to the legislation for around half an hour from before issues arose just before 4.30pm . Parliament was set to vote on amendments until around 10pm on Wednesday night .

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer, said she would update the chamber at 7pm.

She told MSPs: "There is, it appears I understand, a significant Microsoft outage affecting some products, and it is global, and that is preventing us from voting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the Parliamentary Bureau had met and agreed to suspend voting before updating Holyrood at 7pm "with a view to resuming business" then.