EE down: Thousands of EE and BT customers report network issues amid outage

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
Customers are facing problems making and receiving calls placeholder image
Customers are facing problems making and receiving calls | Bloomberg via Getty Images
Over 2,000 EE customers have reported problems with the network

Thousands of EE, Three, Vodafone and BT users across the UK are reporting network issues, with customers experiencing problems making and receiving calls.

The Downdetector website, which provides a real-time overview of outages, showed there had been over 2,000 reported outages from EE customers since about 11am this morning. Reports appear to have peaked at around 2pm.

There were also over 1,000 reports from BT users, with 71 per cent relating to problems with landlines.

Several users have also taken to social media reporting problems.

At around 3.30pm, EE replied to a customer on X saying: “Hi, we’re currently addressing an issue impacting our services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused; we’re working urgently to fix this issue and will provide a further update as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson from BT, which owns EE, confirmed to the BBC that it is addressing an issue.

However, Vodafone and Three have said they do not have network issues.

EE serves around 25 million customers in the UK, while BT Group serves more than 30 million.

