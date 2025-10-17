Sam Fender beat out the likes of Pulp, CMAT, Fontaines D.C., Jacob Alon and more to win the 2025 Mercury Prize.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Fender has won the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third album People Watching.

The North Shields singer-songwriter beat the likes of Pulp, Jacob Alon and Fontaines D.C., to take home one of the most prestigious prizes in the UK and Irish music industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time in the awards history, the ceremony was held outside of London, with Fender receiving the award in front of a home crowd in Newcastle.

Sam Fender’s People Watching wins the 2025 Mercury Prize

Appearing shocked when his name was called, he told the audience: “We did not expect this at all.”

Sam Fender reacts onstage to his victory at the Mercury Music Awards 2025 in Newcastle. | Getty Images

He extended his thanks to his fellow nominees, and dedicated the award to his late friend and mentor Annie Owen, who he wrote the title track People Watching in honour of.

Released in February, People Watching is Fender’s second album to be nominated for the Mercury Prize. This year’s judging panel said of the record that it “ stood out for its cohesion, character and ambition”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It felt like a classic album, which will take pride of place in record collections for years to come. ‘People Watching’ by Sam Fender is both melody-rich and expansive, marrying heartland rock with the realities of everyday life and the importance of community. These are thoughtful songs with broad appeal, as cinematic as they are intimate, making ‘People Watching’ a worthy winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.”

Who else was nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize?

One of twelve outstanding nominees for this year’s award, Sam Fender managed to overcome some stiff competition.

This includes from Scotland’s very own Jacob Alon, the only Scottish artist to make this year’s list. From Fife, the folk singer-songwriter was nominated for their debut album In Limerance telling The Scotsman that the nomination felt bigger than them.

“I feel like I’m standing on all the shoulders of my community and chosen family that’s supported me and that have showed me how to find and believe in my true voice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albums from the likes of CMAT, Wolf Alice and FKA twigs were also among those to be named among the 2025 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year.

Here is the full list of nominees:

CMAT — EURO-COUNTRY

Emma-Jean Thackray — Weirdo

FKA twigs — EUSEXUA

Fontaines D.C. — Romance

Jacob Alon — In Limerence

Joe Webb — Hamstrings & Hurricanes

Martin Carthy — Transform Me Then Into A Fish

Pa Salieu — Afrikan Alien

PinkPantheress — Fancy That

Pulp — More

Sam Fender — People Watching

Wolf Alice — The Clearing

What does the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize receive?

This year’s Mercury Prize winner Sam Fender will receive a specially commissioned trophy as well as a cash prize of £25,000.