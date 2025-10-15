This year’s Mercury Prize will be awarded at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena this week - the first time the ceremony has been held outside London.

Those not going to the event can watch live on BBC Four from 9.30pm on Thursday, October 16, as Lauren Laverne hosts.

Formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, it was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.

The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other acts from north of the border to have triumphed.

This year Jacob Alon is hoping to become the fourth, for their debut album In Limerence.

Here’s how bookies rate their chances - and the other 11 acts shortlisted.

1 . CMAT - 5/2 CMAT has had an amazing year so far - she was one of the most talked-about acts at Glastonbury and her third album 'Euro-Country' received near-universal critical acclaim. She's now the 5/2 favourite to take home the 2025 Mercury Prize.

2 . Fontaines D.C. - 4/1 Irish band Fontaines D.C. reached a new level of fame with fourth album 'Romance'. Well on their way to being one of the biggest acts on the planet, they are 4/1 second favourites for the Mercury.

3 . Pulp - 5/1 Priced at 5/1 third favourites are Sheffield comeback kings Pulp, who previously won the award with their album 'Common People'. The Britpoppers' eighth album 'More' was followed by a series of triumphant live shows.