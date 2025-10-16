Lauren Laverne will be presenting this year's Mercury Prize. | BBC Pictures

It’s one of the biggest nights of the year for the British and Irish music.

This evening will see the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize crowned - from a shortlist of 12 of the best albums of the year.

Formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, it was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.

The shortlist is chosen “based solely on their musical merit and irrespective of how popular or successful an album or act that has been submitted may have been in the previous calendar year”.

Acts to have won include Arctic Monkeys , Skepta, Dave, Wolf Alice, Ms. Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Klaxons, James Blake, Pulp, Elbow, The xx, Suede , and alt-J.

The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album Screamadelica with Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other acts from north of the border to have triumphed.

This year Jacob Alon is hoping to become the fourth, for their debut album In Limerence.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

Where is the 2025 Mercury Prize ceremony being held?

The Mercury Prize presentation will be held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena - the first time it has been held outside London.

Who is hosting the 2025 Mercury Prize?

The ceremony will be hosted by Radio 6 Music DJ Lauren Laverne - who previously fronted the Britpop band Kenickie.

Can I watch the Mercury Prize on television?

Coverage of the Mercury Prize 2025 will start on BBC Four at 9.30pm and finishes at 10.45pm.

When will the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize be announced?

Expect to know who the winner is by around 10.30pm.

Who has been nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize?

Here’s the full shortlist:

CMAT — EURO-COUNTRY

Emma-Jean Thackray — Weirdo

FKA twigs — EUSEXUA

Fontaines D.C. — Romance

Jacob Alon — In Limerence

Joe Webb — Hamstrings & Hurricanes

Martin Carthy — Transform Me Then Into A Fish

Pa Salieu — Afrikan Alien

PinkPantheress — Fancy That

Pulp — More

Sam Fender — People Watching

Wolf Alice — The Clearing

Who decides upon the winner of the 2025 mercury Prize?

This year’s judges are Danielle Perry (Broadcaster & Writer), Jamie Cullum (Musician & Broadcaster), Jamz Supernova (Broadcaster & DJ), Jeff Smith (chair) (Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2), Lea Stonhill (Music Programming Consultant), Mistajam (Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster), Phil Alexander (Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo), Sian Eleri (Broadcaster & DJ), Will Hodgkinson (Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times), Sophie Williams (Music Writer & Broadcaster).

What does the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize receive?

The winner will be presented with a specially commissioned trophy and a cash prize of £25,000. All nominees with also receive a trophy to mark their achievement in making the shortlist.

Who is favourite to win the 2025 Mercury Prize?

CMAT is favourite for the prize with odds of 5/2 followed by Fontaines D.C. (7/2), Pulp (5/1) and Emma-Jean Thackray (7/1).

It’s worth noting though that the winner of the Mercury is notoriously unpredictable, so count nobody out.