Here are all the Labour MPs who voted against cutting the winter fuel payment

Winter fuel payments will now be means tested

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Conservative motion to annul the Government’s cuts to winter fuel payments has been defeated in the House of Commons.

MPs voted by 348 votes to 228 on the motion, with the Government, who had ordered its MPs to vote against, winning with a majority of 120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yui Mok/PA Wire

However, with their being 403 Labour MPs, just 53 Labour MPs failed to vote against it, with only one voting against the controversial policy.

Some of these MPs will have been paired, and others will have abstained.

Under the plans, the winter fuel allowance for pensioners will now be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress at the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, ahead of the winter payment cut vote in the House of Commons. Picture: PA | PA

Here are the Labour MPs who voted against it.

Labour MPs voting against

Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth

Suspended Labour MPs who voted against

Aspana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse

Richard Burgon, Leeds East

Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby

Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North

Adnan Hussain, Blackburn

John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington