Here are all the Labour MPs who voted against cutting the winter fuel payment
A Conservative motion to annul the Government’s cuts to winter fuel payments has been defeated in the House of Commons.
MPs voted by 348 votes to 228 on the motion, with the Government, who had ordered its MPs to vote against, winning with a majority of 120.
However, with their being 403 Labour MPs, just 53 Labour MPs failed to vote against it, with only one voting against the controversial policy.
Some of these MPs will have been paired, and others will have abstained.
Under the plans, the winter fuel allowance for pensioners will now be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
Here are the Labour MPs who voted against it.
Labour MPs voting against
Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth
Suspended Labour MPs who voted against
Aspana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse
Richard Burgon, Leeds East
Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby
Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North
Adnan Hussain, Blackburn
John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington
Zarah Sultana, Coventry South
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.