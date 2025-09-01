Horse who got stuck in Scottish Highland bog after being chased by 'out of control' spaniels put down
Police have revealed a horse who got stuck in a peat bog after being spooked by two “out of control” dogs in the Scottish Highlands had to be put down due to its injuries.
Officers said a pair of brown spaniels charged at two horses along the Affric Kintail Way between Shenval and Corrimony in Shenval Forest at around 6pm on July 24.
A man was seen leaving a white van with the dogs, who ran at the horses while they were being hacked. Police said the riders weren’t on the horses during the incident.
The spooked horses were traced nearby but were found stuck in a peat bog unable to get out. Police said it took several hours until the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service managed to free the horses.
One of the horses had to be euthanised as a result of its injuries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man with the dogs, who was driving a white van.
Anyone with information can get in touch with the police quoting incident reference 3960 of July 25.
