Woman named as man charged in connection with her death

By Craig Paton
Comment
Published 31st Aug 2025, 10:45 BST
Ndata Bobb, 43, who died in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursdayplaceholder image
Ndata Bobb, 43, who died in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday | Family Handout/PA Wire
Man expected to appear in court on Monday

Police have named a woman who died in Edinburgh as a 55-year-old man was charged in connection with her death.

Ndata Bobb, 43, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after police were called to a disturbance in the city’s Restalrig Avenue at around 1am on Thursday.

She died a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ndata Bobb, 43, who died in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursdayplaceholder image
Ndata Bobb, 43, who died in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday | Family Handout/PA Wire

The 55-year-old man was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment before being arrested and charged.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Get the latest news as it happens - subscribe to the Scotsman’s breaking newsletter

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ndata at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Ndata’s death.

“This is a shocking incident and I would urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to contact police.”

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghFamily
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice