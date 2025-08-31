Woman named as man charged in connection with her death

Ndata Bobb, 43, who died in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday | Family Handout/PA Wire

Man expected to appear in court on Monday

Police have named a woman who died in Edinburgh as a 55-year-old man was charged in connection with her death.

Ndata Bobb, 43, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after police were called to a disturbance in the city’s Restalrig Avenue at around 1am on Thursday.

She died a short time later.

The 55-year-old man was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment before being arrested and charged.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ndata at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Ndata’s death.