Highlanders 'under siege' as Scottish aristocrat opens up land for giant battery substation

Beauly in the Highlands is at the centrepoint of numerous energy developments - with the community now feeling the pressure.

A Highland community claims it is “under siege” after an aristocrat opened up hundreds of acres of land for a giant electrical substation.

Simon Fraser, 16th Lord Lovat, has permitted SSEN and its contractors to explore a site near Beauly for the Fanellan substation, which would support multiple energy developments and upgrades across the Highlands.

Tony Davidson of Kilmorack Gallery said "people and nature" were being sacrificed by the energy developments now encircling Beauly. | Tony Davidson

Tony Davidson, whose Kilmorack Gallery sits close to the Fanellan site, said the landscape was under threat from the development - and people were under serious “pressure” from the widespread industrial activity.

He said: “We are just being inundated by these energy developments and it is like we are under siege. Almost 50 per cent of the traffic here now is SSEN-related as land is surveyed for Fanellan.

“They want 886 acres of land, so it is so big it is hard not to be affected by it. Every field here has a guy in an orange vest and a hat walking about. It is either a survey for a pylon line or a substation or a battery storage site.

“Kilmorack is the gateway to the glens. If SSEN was not here, this would be the most beautiful glen in Scotland without a doubt. From Beauly down through Strathfarrer and Glen Affric really is the most beautiful place.

“It feels like this place is being sacrificed - and that nature and locals are just an inconvenience to them.

SSEN and its contractors are undertaking ground investigations at Fanellan, including bore holes and trial pits. Contractors are also in place at Black Bridge, which crosses the Beauly River and may have to be replaced to support the development, if it is approved.

The SNP are calling for connections to the electricity grid to be devolved to Holyrood.

The substation will support the existing Beauly to Denny line. Two new overhead power lines would run from Beauly to Spittal near Wick and Beauly to Peterhead to support offshore renewables. A new converter station at Beauly will also be connected.

Meanwhile, a giant battery storage scheme for farmland at Caulternich Farm at Kilmorack is due to be approved by councillors next week.

Lovat Estates, of which Lord Lovat is chief executive, has objected to the plans given the “industrial facility” breaches council policy designed to protect “our neighbourhood, landscape and residential amenity”.

Meanwhile, Lord Lovat has applied for planning permission to build a battery storage site at Balblair Quarry, which sits on estate land. Mr Davidson said the laird’s position was “ironic”.

Energy companies can use compulsory purchase powers to secure developments for the local or national benefit.

Mr Davidson said: “All the local landowners are stuck in the position that they need to work out how to deal with this. I know some very, very large landowners who will refuse any of the survey work on their land.”

A third battery storage site is proposed for land at Lovat Bridge, it is understood.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmittion said: “Studies carried out by the Electricity System Operator confirmed the need for a new 400kV substation and HVDC converter station in the Beauly area, as part of vital upgrades to the transmission network that will support the delivery of clean, homegrown energy to UK homes and businesses.

“The proposed site at Fanellan was identified as the best solution from an environmental and technical perspective, providing connections for onshore and offshore transmission projects that will help the UK achieve energy security by reducing reliance on volatile global gas markets.

“We continue to consult extensively with the local community and key stakeholders over our plans as we progress towards our upcoming planning application.”