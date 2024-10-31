Colossal battery storage system that will be one of Britain's largest to be sited near Scottish city

“Securing consent for our Whitehill BESS project represents another major step forward in our mission to develop the critical energy storage infrastructure needed for Scotland’s net-zero future” – Mark Wilson, ILI Group

Another large-scale Scottish battery storage project has been given the green light in a move developers said would play a “crucial role” in the nation’s energy transition.

The Scottish Government has issued planning consent for ILI Group’s major Whitehill battery energy storage system (BESS), located adjacent to the Easterhouse national grid substation near Gartcosh, Glasgow. The firm said receiving consent from Scottish Ministers for the 200-megawatt project marked “another significant milestone” in the company’s commitment to developing “crucial energy storage infrastructure” in Scotland.

The storage facility has double the capacity of a 100-megawatt battery project that was recently given planning approval at Tealing, north of Dundee. That was described as one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

An example of a battery energy storage system. These consist of one or more large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time.

Intelligent Land Investments (ILI) Group said its facility would be located at Whitehill Farm, Coatbridge Road, Gartcosh, and have an operational life of 40 years.

Chief executive Mark Wilson said: “Securing consent for our Whitehill BESS project represents another major step forward in our mission to develop the critical energy storage infrastructure needed for Scotland’s net-zero future. This project will provide essential grid balancing services and help maximise the potential of our renewable energy resources.

“The recent decision by Scottish Ministers validates the crucial role that battery storage will play in our energy transition. As Scotland continues to increase its renewable energy capacity, projects like Whitehill BESS are essential for providing the flexibility and resilience necessary to maintain secure and reliable energy supplies.”

The project received support from both Glasgow City Council and North Lanarkshire Council and is said to align with the Scottish Government’s energy strategy and climate change objectives. ILI Group has a portfolio encompassing more than 4.7-gigawatts of energy storage projects, including 2.2GW of utility-scale battery storage.

Battery energy storage systems consist of one or more large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time. They can be charged using excess electricity generated by wind or solar farms, for example, or by grid connection during periods of lower demand. However, some projects have attracted flak.

Recent proposals for a battery storage facility that would involve more than a dozen shipping containers being placed in croft land in the Highlands sparked anger from some local residents. Householders in the village of Clynelish, near Brora, warned the proposals would be “like having an industrial caravan park outside your house”. They also raised concerns over the risk of fire and claimed there would be a constant humming sound in the “peaceful” valley.

Helen Melone, head of heat and solar at Scottish Renewables, said: “As the number of renewables projects continue to grow and Scotland generates more and more renewable energy, battery energy storage systems will play a crucial role in supporting the country’s net-zero ambitions and providing a more sustainable future.

