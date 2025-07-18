‘Scotland’s new Health Framework Plan overlooks simple ways to reduce alcohol consumption,’ says expert

The preventative healthcare measures recommended in the Scotland’s Population Health Framework 2025-2035 plan have been welcomed by a leading health expert. However, Sinclair Method UK’s Dr Seth Rankin says it misses the chance to increase awareness of proven and long-established ways to help Scots reduce their drinking.

Dr Seth Rankin, MBChB MRCGP, CEO of Sinclair Method UK, says: ‘The Framework announces the intention to publish an Alcohol and Drugs Plan, building on progress made by the National Mission on Drugs, showing how the Scottish Government and partners will reduce alcohol and drug related harms and deaths. This is extremely welcome news. Particularly exiting is the fact it will include developing preventative action to reduce the harm caused by drugs and alcohol and delivering high quality and accessible treatments and care. This looks to be doing more than England’s “rival” Fit for the Future 10 year plan, published this month, to tackle alcohol misuse.

However, there are some proven treatments Scotland’s Health Framework has overlooked which it would be encouraging to see appear in the new Alcohol and Drugs Plan, as they could help stop health problems developing before symptoms even appear.

Health expert Dr Seth Rankin has welcomed the preventative action to reduce alcohol consumption revealed in Scotland's new Health Framework plan, but says it currently overlooks effective, proven treatments.

‘One of these key treatments encourages people to reduce their consumption of alcohol to recommended levels. I’m sure that during the recent heatwave many of us drank rather more than we intended. Yet that can be the edge of a slippery slope. Over-consumption of alcohol can lead to liver and heart problems, strokes, cancer and other conditions. Recent research from The Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) has revealed alcohol harm costs the NHS £4.9bn a year. Yet there are simple, proven treatments that can help prevent alcohol misuse and aid us all in reducing our drinking to a moderate level.

‘The new report has some excellent plans for encouraging more moderate drinking. Yet it does not include a method of reducing alcohol consumption using a pill with an 80% success rate in curbing problem drinking. This decades-old treatment method – known as The Sinclair Method (TSM) – continues to fly under the radar, yet it could help slash £4.9bn from the NHS budget. The new plan can be seen as a missed opportunity to introduce such treatments.

‘The Sinclair Method combines a well-established medication, naltrexone (an opioid-blocking medication), with guided coaching. Research suggests it can help around four out of five people with alcohol dependence dramatically reduce their drinking or quit entirely.

‘Patients simply take an oral dose of naltrexone one hour before they drink alcohol. Naltrexone is already commonly prescribed by the NHS for people who have already stopped drinking to prevent relapse, so is a safe and evidence-based drug. The key to TSM is timing: by taking naltrexone before drinking, it blunts the pleasurable effects of alcohol and over time effectively “re-wires” the brain’s reward system.

‘It’s a treatment that’s been around for decades. Back in the 1990s the pioneering researcher Dr. David Sinclair hypothesized that if the endorphin “buzz” of alcohol could be pharmacologically blocked each time someone had an alcoholic drink, the brain would “unlearn” the addictive behaviour through a process known as “extinction”. His clinical study in 2001 showed remarkable results: 78% of participants who consistently took naltrexone before drinking experienced a significant reduction in craving and achieved long-term control over their alcohol use. In practical terms, many previously dependent drinkers were able to enjoy one or two drinks and stop – or even lose interest in alcohol altogether.

‘So why isn’t this treatment a part of the preventative measures discussed in the report? First, awareness is low – even many front-line NHS practitioners and clinics simply aren’t familiar with the Sinclair Method, since it’s not yet embedded in standard training or guidelines. Second, the traditional treatment culture has favoured total abstinence; until recently, suggesting a patient continue drinking (even with safeguards) was almost taboo. That conservative mindset is beginning to shift as evidence mounts that pharmacological approaches can work. However it’s true that treatments based on pill power, not will power, are not universally welcomed by health professionals. The idea of an Ozempic for drinkers is rather frowned on by some practitioners. Yet things are changing. The new weight management medication 'Tirzepatide' (brand name Mounjaro) is shortly being made available to NHS patients to support weight loss. Naltrexone would offer very similar treatment methods to patents wanting to reduce their alcohol intake.

‘It’s regrettable that Scotland’s new plan, for all its bold ambitions, contains no mention of the Sinclair Method or any new pharmacological interventions for alcohol use. If rolled out broadly, imagine the impact? Fewer alcohol-related hospital admissions, fewer liver transplants, reduced A&E attendances. We could save lives and money.”

‘The Sinclair Method UK treatment includes one-to-one guidance with a private GP. This may include consultation by phone or video call and follow up meetings for the first three months, plus a prescription for the relevant tablets.