Free Britney is the movement started by fans who have feared for her health, wellbeing and safety in recent years as the details of Britney Spears’ financial and continued mental health struggles have come to light.

Key to it all is the fact that since 2008, when Spears’ struggles with her mental health and lack of privacy from the US press and paparazzi reached their peak, her father Jamie Spears was granted legal power and authority over the star’s life.

Since then, apart from brief bursts of further chart successes with albums like Circus and Blackout, she has become a more reserved and seemingly isolated figure in public life and stardom.

Britney Spears: What is a conservatorship? Why is she appearing in court? What does ‘Free Britney’ mean? (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Her father’s conservatorship has come under increased speculation as fans began to draw attention to signs of Spears’ distress and anxiety when posting on social media or appearing publicly.

With over 30 million followers on Instagram, the Free Britney movement has quickly spread worldwide and brought the issue of her conservatorship to mainstream media attention.

In 2020, Spears confirmed fans fears that her father’s legal control over her health, finances and image which was worsening her mental health and placing limits on her personal freedom.

Many US commentators are saying that Spears’ conservatorship has shone a light on the outdated and hazardous impact of the legal practice, with fans and citizens alike calling for its revision in US law.

Here’s everything you need to know about the case and what it all means:

What is a conservatorship?

Under United States law, a conservatorship can be granted by a court for those who are seemingly unable to make their own decisions over serious matters such as their life, estate, finances and health.

They are often used by families or spouses for a loved one who might be dealing with an illness such as dementia, Alzheimer’s or similarly severe mental health disorders.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has two parts, with her father Jamie holding power over both her finances and herself as person.

Spears said in court yesterday (June 23) that this had meant she had been unable to visit a doctor to have her contraceptive IUD removed.

While Jamie Spears ceased to be hold the latter authority over Britney in 2019, as Jodi Montgomery temporarily replaced him as Britney’s personal conservator, the star is requesting that the court make this change permanent rather than temporary.

Why is Britney in court?

Britney Spears has appeared in a Los Angeles Superior Court virtually yesterday to ask its judge to end the conservatorship, describing it as “abusive” and saying it was forbidding her from enjoying both her personal and financial freedom.

In response, the judge has said that Spears’ would need to file a formal petition for removal of the conservatorship – adding that her comments and admission of her experiences were “courageous".

What is ‘Free Britney’?

The movement was started by loyal Britney Spears fans back in 2009 who caught wind of the conservatorship and voiced their opposition to it on online fan sites for the star.

Since then, it has only built in popularity and media attention as fans paid close attention to news of the star and her posts on Instagram, where many voiced concern over Spears and monitored her posts for signs of distress and discomfort with her conservatorship situation.

Fans increasingly began to hold protests outside courts in Los Angeles, with signs, banners and cardboard cutouts of the star, to call for an end to the conservatorship.

Over recent years, the movement has been documented along with the legal case in the media more widely, featuring in the popular 2021 documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’.

The documentary received a mixed response from Spears herself, who in an Instagram post said: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!”

