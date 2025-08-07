Police were called to Princes Street on Wednesday evening.

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an incident on Princes Street in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.

Police received a report just before 6pm of youths throwing items from a roof.

A cordon was in place with a police car blocking the road outside of H&M while another vehicle was parked on the road outside Waverley Market. A police helicopter was also spotted hovering above the scene.

Trams and buses in the city centre were disrupted as police responded to the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Thursday morning: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh.