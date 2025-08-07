Princes Street police incident: Two teens arrested after 'items thrown off roof' on main Edinburgh street

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 09:34 BST
Police were called to Princes Street on Wednesday evening.

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an incident on Princes Street in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.

Police received a report just before 6pm of youths throwing items from a roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cordon was in place with a police car blocking the road outside of H&M while another vehicle was parked on the road outside Waverley Market. A police helicopter was also spotted hovering above the scene.

There was disruption at the East End of Princes Street as police responded to reports placeholder image
There was disruption at the East End of Princes Street as police responded to reports | scotsman

Trams and buses in the city centre were disrupted as police responded to the alleged incident.

Join the thousands of Scots who receive The Scotsman’s daily newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Thursday morning: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

"Two male youths, aged 14 and 15 years, have been arrested, charged and released on an undertaking. They will be reported to the relevant authorities."

Related topics:EdinburghPolice
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice