Princes Street police incident: Two teens arrested after 'items thrown off roof' on main Edinburgh street
Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with an incident on Princes Street in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.
Police received a report just before 6pm of youths throwing items from a roof.
A cordon was in place with a police car blocking the road outside of H&M while another vehicle was parked on the road outside Waverley Market. A police helicopter was also spotted hovering above the scene.
Trams and buses in the city centre were disrupted as police responded to the alleged incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Thursday morning: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh.
"Two male youths, aged 14 and 15 years, have been arrested, charged and released on an undertaking. They will be reported to the relevant authorities."