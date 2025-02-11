Snow Patrol have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

Formed at Dundee University in 1994, Northern Irish band Snow Patrol were based in Glasgow when they found fame with third album Final Straw in 2003, featuring the hit single Run.

More success was to follow with fourth album Eyes Open and its hit single Chasing Cars which was the most-played song of the 21st century on UK radio.

Since then, along with several lineup changes, there have been another four studio albums, most recently last year’s The Forest Is the Path.

Singer Gary Lightbody is now the sole remaining founder member, performing with guitarist Nathan Connolly and keyboard player Johnny McDaid.

The trio have been on the road with a European tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with an upcoming gig in their adoptive hometown of Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Snow Patrol playing Glasgow?

Snow Patrol play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Friday, February 21.

Will there be a support act at the Snow Patrol Glasgow gig?

Snow Patrol have not yet announced a support act for their Glasgow show - watch this space for the latest details.

What are the stage times for Snow Patrol’s Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect the support to be an at around 7.30pm, Snow Patrol to take to the stage at around 9pm, and for the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Can I get ticket to see Snow Patrol in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s completely sold out. You can check for any late ticket releases, as well as resale tickets, here.

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Snow Patrol setlist?

Snow Patrol seem to be playing a broadly similar setlist on most nights of their European tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent gig in Belgium.