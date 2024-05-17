The PS Waverley has left on its maiden voyage from Glasgow – and here’s how it all went

Blessed with sparkling May sunshine, the PS Waverley has departed from Glasgow on its first sailing of the 2024 season at near capacity, as those aboard enjoyed scenic views across the Clyde.

The vessel, marking its 50th anniversary of being saved for preservation, has embarked on what will be its most extensive tour of the UK for 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And operator Waverley Excursions said there were almost 700 passengers boarding the ship, describing the booking levels for the season’s maiden voyage as a significant number compared to previous years.

The Waveley makes her way down the river Clyde on her first sailing of 2024. Picture: John Devlin

The Waverley set sail about 9.45am from near the Glasgow Science Centre. A bagpiper welcomed passengers as they queued to board the vessel.

Paul Semple, general manager for Waverley Excursions, said the ship would make its way down the UK’s south-west coast, as well as venturing into the Thames and the Bristol Channel, during the sailing season.

"She is the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer,” he said. “The Waverley holds a very special place in many people’s hearts, particularly the west of Scotland and the Clyde coast.”

The success of last year’s summer season had meant Waverley Excursions did not need to launch another appeal to help meet rising costs, following a past series of fundraisers to help pay for maintenance bills and major refits.

The Waverley set sail from her berth near the Glasgow Science Centre with about 800 excited passengers on a lovely sunny day. Picture: John Devlin

A special sailing is planned on August 8 to mark the 50th anniversary of the steamer being bought for a nominal £1 from owner CalMac by a company formed by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.