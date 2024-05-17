Waverley: Watch as the historic paddle steamer sets sail for maiden voyage of 2024 season to mark 50-year anniversary
Blessed with sparkling May sunshine, the PS Waverley has departed from Glasgow on its first sailing of the 2024 season at near capacity, as those aboard enjoyed scenic views across the Clyde.
The vessel, marking its 50th anniversary of being saved for preservation, has embarked on what will be its most extensive tour of the UK for 40 years.
And operator Waverley Excursions said there were almost 700 passengers boarding the ship, describing the booking levels for the season’s maiden voyage as a significant number compared to previous years.
The Waverley set sail about 9.45am from near the Glasgow Science Centre. A bagpiper welcomed passengers as they queued to board the vessel.
Paul Semple, general manager for Waverley Excursions, said the ship would make its way down the UK’s south-west coast, as well as venturing into the Thames and the Bristol Channel, during the sailing season.
"She is the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer,” he said. “The Waverley holds a very special place in many people’s hearts, particularly the west of Scotland and the Clyde coast.”
The success of last year’s summer season had meant Waverley Excursions did not need to launch another appeal to help meet rising costs, following a past series of fundraisers to help pay for maintenance bills and major refits.
A special sailing is planned on August 8 to mark the 50th anniversary of the steamer being bought for a nominal £1 from owner CalMac by a company formed by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.
The Glasgow-built ship was initially briefly operated by the London and North Eastern Railway to replace a previous vessel with the same name that was sunk in 1940 while requisitioned to carry troops back from Dunkirk in 1940. The new Waverley was transferred after rail nationalisation to the Caledonian Steam Packet Company in 1951, which became CalMac in 1973.
