Classic vessel’s 2024 UK tour to include Plymouth for first time for decades and more Bristol Channel trips

Historic paddle steamer Waverley is to celebrate its 50th anniversary of being saved for preservation with its most extensive tour of the UK for 40 years, The Scotsman has learned.

The ship which has carried more then 6 million passengers down the Clyde and beyond from its base in Glasgow since 1947 is expected to sail from Plymouth for the first time since the 1980s and offer more excursions in the Bristol Channel after a near complete sell-out last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of the 2023 summer season means operator Waverley Excursions will not need to launch another appeal to help meet rising costs, following a past series of fundraisers to help pay for maintenance bills and major refits.

Waverley leaving its berth beside Glasgow Science Centre at the launch of its summer season last May for a cruise down the Clyde to Tighnabruaich. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

Sailings are due to start on May 17 following the ship’s annual overhaul in dry dock in April. A special sailing is planned on August 8 to mark the 50th anniversary of the steamer being bought for a nominal £1 from owner CalMac by a company formed by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.

The Glasgow-built ship was initially briefly operated by the London and North Eastern Railway to replace a previous vessel with the same name that was sunk in 1940 while requisitioned to carry troops back from Dunkirk in 1940. The new Waverley was transferred after rail nationalisation to the Caledonian Steam Packet Company in 1951, which became CalMac in 1973.

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple told The Scotsman: "We are planning the 2024 sailing programme and it looks set to offer the greatest variety in departure points and sailing routes since the early 1980s.

“In particular, we are going to be operating for a few days in the south west of England, with Plymouth getting included for the first time since then.

"Given the success of last year’s visit to the Bristol Channel where almost all sailings were sold out, we are planning a longer spell in the area over the first three weeks in June before the main Clyde summer sailings."

The season will start on the Clyde before Waverley sails to Oban for a few days in the Inner Hebrides. Bookings are due to open next month when the programme is confirmed, with all child fares on Glasgow and Clyde Coast sailings £1 to attract families.

Mr Semple said: “Several of those involved with operating Waverley first sailed as children, myself included, so we understand that attracting the next generation is key to its survival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said 2023 had been a bumper season, which had included the highest June bookings for half a century and 50 per cent more passenger trips than the previous year.

He said: “Last year was really very good, with such a high level of support. Across the season, over 30 per cent of sailings were sold out with no sailings cancelled due to technical issues.

"The weather was kind and only three sailings across the five months were cancelled due to weather, all outwith Scotland.