Visitors flock to new scenic tower at Loch Katrine with "better views" than Loch Lomond
A new tower which offers visitors dramatic views over a loch and hills credited with being the birthplace of Scottish tourism has attracted 30,000 visitors within a year.
The three-storey attraction at the east end of Loch Katrine in the Trossachs provides a panorama over the landscape which inspired paintings and literary works such as Sir Walter Scott’s The Lady of the Lake.
The area was popularised by artists and writers from the 1790s, but the visitor influx surged when Scott’s poem was published in 1810, triggering the arrival of some 500 coaches within a year.
The tower is located beside Trossachs Pier from where the steamship Sir Walter Scott has been cruising the loch for 125 years, while visitors can also hire bikes to tour the virtually traffic-free road along its northern banks.
The structure, which is reached by a short, accessible path, was officially opened by VisitScotland chair Stephen Leckie on August 21 last year.
Panels tell the story of clan chief and outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor, who in the 1700s was warned from the viewpoint of approaching Redcoat soldiers seeking his arrest.
The tower is sited where two huts were built in the late 1780s by Lady Drummond of Perth to inspire artists and writers.
In 1803, Dorothy Wordsworth, describing poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s admiration for the view from one of the huts, called the place “all eye, and completely satisfied the sense and the heart.”
James Clark, director of cycle hire firm Katrine Wheelz, said the scenery was “as beautiful if not better” than at Loch Lomond - and without the traffic noise.
There has been a reported “sizeable” increase in the number of driver-guided tour operators including the loch in their itineraries, which had helped increase visitor numbers.
Tourists can also reach the pier and tower aboard the summer Trossachs Explorer bus service, which is operating for a second year.
It runs until October 5 from Drymen to the south and Callander to the east, linking with buses from places such as Stirling and Glasgow, after carrying 5,000 passengers last year.
The steamship, which completed an £85,000 restoration in 2023, has been named one of four Flagships of the Year by National Historic Ships UK in recognition of its promotion of maritime heritage.
The vessel has also been shortlisted for VisitScotland Thistle Awards for Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience, and Inclusion. It operates three cruises a day until October 26.
James Fraser, chief executive of Loch Katrine and a trustee of the Steamship Trust, said: “Over the first year of the scenic tower and lookouts, we have welcomed visitors from all over the world and have been delighted with their reaction to the new attraction.
“Our vision has always been to celebrate the important cultural and natural heritage of this special place in an imaginative and sensitive way.
“From restoring the steamship to building the scenic tower and enhancing accessibility across the site, we’ve focused on sustainable, appealing and practical improvements.
“We’re proud to demonstrate how tourism can protect and showcase special landscapes while promoting rich cultural stories and delivering unforgettable experiences responsibly.”
The tower’s steel sections and timber cladding were airlifted by helicopter to protect the sensitive environment of the location, which is designated as a special area of conservation.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.