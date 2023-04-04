UK's first full-size autonomous bus to launch passenger service between Ferrytoll in Fife and Edinburgh Park on May 15

Passengers will be able travel on the UK’s first full-size autonomous bus between Fife and Edinburgh from May 15, operator Stagecoach announced on Tuesday.

Five specially-built single-deckers will run between the Ferrytoll park and ride site, just north of the Forth bridges, and Edinburgh Park station via the Forth Road Bridge, M90, M9 and M8. The motorway sections will involve the use of the hard shoulders, which has alarmed a motoring group.

They will have two members of staff on board, with the vehicle travelling at up to 50mph over the 14-mile route. A “safety driver” will sit in the driver’s seat to monitor the technology while a “captain” will check tickets and answer passenger queries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach said the CAVForth [Connected and Autonomous Vehicles] project, announced in 2018, was the UK’s first registered bus service of its type.

It is running two-and-a-half years behind schedule, partly because of the Covid pandemic. The technology was shown off in Scotland for the first time at a trade show in Glasgow in 2019 ahead of the planned launch of passenger services in late 2020.

The next stage of the project is due to involve smaller vehicles being tested as staffless airport car park shuttles.

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said of the Fife-Edinburgh service launch: “This is an exciting milestone for this innovative and ambitious project, and I very much look forward to seeing Project CAVForth take to the roads next month.

"The ground-breaking and globally-significant project will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”

The buses will travel over the Forth Road Bridge and on the hard shoulders of motorways. Picture: ADL

Larbert-based bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis described it as “one of the most complex projects of its kind worldwide”.

Head of concepts and advanced engineering Jamie Wilson said: “This is a thrilling milestone for this ambitious project“. Our [Scarborough-built] Enviro200AV autonomous buses will demonstrate the latest innovation in vehicle technology.”

CAVForth is a joint project involving Fusion Processing , Stagecoach, Alexander Dennis, Transport Scotland, Edinburgh Napier University and Bristol Robotics Lab, which is part funded by the UK Government's Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

A team of some 20 Stagecoach staff are being trained for the project. Picture: Stagecoach

The planned autonomous bus route linking Ferrytoll via the Forth Road Bridge, M90, M9 and M8 with Edinburgh Park. Picture: Transport Scotland