Scotland hosting the world’s largest-ever cycling championships last year generated more than £200 million for the country’s economy and attracted nearly one million spectators, according to an independent evaluation of the event.

The 11-day UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) Cycling World Championships in August featured more than 7,000 riders from 131 countries watched by a TV audience of 537 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultants EY, the former Ernst & Young, said it generated £205m of economic activity and created the equivalent of 5,285 jobs in Scotland, more than half of both in Glasgow where the championships were concentrated. One third of spectators came from outside Scotland and nearly 90,000 from outside the UK.

Spectators lining the route of the UCI Cycling World Championships' women's elite road race as winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium crosses the finish line in Glasgow city centre. (Photo by Will Matthews/PA)

The assessment found 79 per cent of Scottish residents questioned said they intended to cycle more because of the event. However, the championships sparked controversy in the arts sector after it went £8m over budget on top of £36m of Scottish Government funding at a time when Creative Scotland faced a £4m budget cut.

EY UK chief economist Peter Arnold said: “The championships successfully delivered social benefits for local residents as well as driving significant economic impact."

UCI president David Lappartient said "the championships were an unprecedented success at every level” which he said would lead to “long-term benefits for Scotland”.

Paul Bush, chair of the 2023 championships, said: “Scotland’s reputation as the perfect stage for events is recognised nationally and internationally, and its enviable global reputation as a major events powerhouse was further reinforced.”

Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs for campaigners Cycling UK, said: “The championships was tremendous for raising the profile of cycling and it’s positive that a majority of Scots who watched the events said they intended to cycle more in the future.

"This doesn’t surprise us, as we know that many people want to cycle and unlock the associated health, financial and environmental benefits. However, to cement this desire into lasting habits, councils must provide continued investment in safe cycle routes and projects that enable people to ride and do so with confidence.