Transport Secretary agrees to need for faster progress after MSP describes it as “glacial”

Negotiations to nationalise a key port on the CalMac network to accelerate vital upgrading work have reached a “critical stage”, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has told MSPs.

But she agreed progress to buy Ardrossan harbour from Peel Ports must be made “more rapidly”.

Ardrossan harbour is too small to accommodate CalMac’s new Arran ferries | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The Scottish Government is seeking to acquire the North Ayrshire port so it can be enlarged to accommodate CalMac’s new Arran ferries Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa after discussions with the owners failed to reach agreement.

Since finally entering service in January, Glen Sannox has had to operate a longer crossing to Brodick from Troon instead. Glen Rosa, which is still under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, is due to join it in around a year’s time.

Ms Hyslop’s comments on Tuesday came after Transport Scotland announced the negotiations had reached the “heads of terms” stage for “formal purchase discussion”, which she said “ensures we are getting into the practical detail.”

However, the minister said much of the port had not changed hands on the open market since the late 19th century and ensuring a “clean title” was essential.

Kenneth Gibson, the Cunninghame North MSP who represents the town, said he was “heartened” by the progress “but it still appears to be glacial”.

He said: “Peel Ports should cease trying to hold Scottish taxpayers to ransom and sell the port lock, stock and barrel for a fair price now.”

Ms Hyslop told him she was determined the sale would be concluded, and “now we have got to this critical stage that progress is made more rapidly”.

She said: “Concluding this matter and bringing Ardrossan harbour into public ownership is a top priority for Scottish ministers.”

The cabinet secretary had said in April the sale could be concluded by the summer.

She said both the Scottish Government’s port owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited and Peel Ports were “committed to confirming details of the potential sale as quickly as possible.”

She also reaffirmed her pledge to retain the ferry route from the town. She said: “The [Scottish] Government will continue to support the role of Ardrossan harbour for the long-term benefit of the local communities in Arran and Ardrossan.”

However, West Scotland Labour MSP Katy Clark said ministers had “failed the people of Arran and Ardrossan” because it had known a decade ago that it would be very difficult to get a deal with Peel Ports.

A taskforce that included ministers and Peel Ports was established eight years ago to spearhead the expansion, but it failed to agree on a scheme.

The negotiations come amid concern among islanders at upcoming disruption to ferries when Troon harbour is closed for a week from next Monday for maintenance.

Sailings will be temporarily switched to Ardrossan but the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee fears the single vessel operating the service, Isle of Arran, will be too small to meet demand.

CalMac said there was a secondary route between Claonaig in Kintyre and Lochranza in Arran.