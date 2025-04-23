SNP minister reveals timeline for Ardrossan port nationalisation to accelerate Glen Sannox upgrade

Purchase of harbour for main Arran ferry route seen as vital for its overhaul to go ahead to accommodate large new CalMac vessels

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mainland port on one of CalMac’s busiest routes could be nationalised by the summer in the next step towards its long-delayed upgrade, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has told MSPs.

The Scottish Government’s port and ferry-owning firm is negotiating the purchase of Ardrossan harbour from Peel Ports Group in an attempt to accelerate plans for its redevelopment to accommodate CalMac’s new ferry Glen Sannox and sister vessel Glen Rosa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Sannox in Brodick - but it is too big for Ardrossan until berths are expanded | John Devlin/The Scotsman

A taskforce, which includes ministers and Peel Ports, was established eight years ago to spearhead the expansion for the route to Brodick in Arran, but has failed to agree on a scheme.

It has meant Glen Sannox - and Glen Rosa when completed by the Ferguson Marine shipyard - has been forced to sail from Troon instead, increasing journey times.

There will be no service from Ardrossan until at least the end of next month when the Brodick route’s veteran ferry Caledonian Isles is due to return after an unprecedented 16 months of repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hyslop said on Tuesday: “Cmal [Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited] are leading on commercial discussions with Peel Ports Group.

“There is a requirement to agree heads of terms ... before any change of ownership could be confirmed, following a fair and negotiated settlement, and due diligence undertaken by Cmal on behalf of Scottish ministers.

“The potential transaction could be finalised by [this] summer, dependent on progress in these discussions.”

Cunninghame North SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson, whose constituency includes Ardrossan, complained there had been “no discernible progress”, nearly ten years after the port upgrade was proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The outline business plans for harbour redevelopment have been imminent, it seems, for years.” However, Ms Hyslop said the scale of the project and timescale “could only be reasonably established on the actual purchase and transfer of control of the port.”

Jim McSporran, port director at Peel Ports Clydeport, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s exploration of the potential purchase of Ardrossan harbour.