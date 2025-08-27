Fears over lack of space on Ardrossan sailings during Troon closure

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Islanders have called for a larger ferry to ensure there is sufficient space for cars during disruption to one of CalMac’s busiest routes next month.

The demand came as the official Arran Ferry Committee highlighted that further changes to sailings to Brodick over the winter would follow nearly two years of disruption triggered by ongoing repairs to Caledonian Isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ongoing repairs to Caledonian Isles since January last year have disrupted sailings to Arran | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Its fears centre on a week-long suspension of sailings from Troon from September 8 for maintenance of the linkspan, which enables vehicles to drive on and off ferries.

Services will be switched to Ardrossan until September 14, when only a single vessel - Isle of Arran - will operate to Brodick with only half the normal car-carrying capacity.

Arran Ferry Committee secretary Bill Calderwood said: “We have been challenging CalMac to get a larger vessel deployed and they say the allocation of the Isle of Arran should meet demand.”

He said the difficulties faced by islanders booking vehicle spaces “shows a very disturbing outlook”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Calderwood said only one sailing departing Ardrossan during the Arran closure was available to book, along with only three sailings departing Brodick.

He said: “With two weeks to go, a community of around 4,500 people cannot book a day trip using a vehicle to travel to the Central Belt for a week. No intending visitors can book new travel, and businesses are limited to what they have pre-booked.

“We urgently ask CalMac what is being considered and what assistance is needed to support the quality of life for our residents and allow the islands economy to be sustainable and avoid further reputational damage.

“Arran has no air option, unlike some other communities. No other route has been so significantly disrupted consistently for more than 20 months, and the reductions continue. We have asked CalMac senior management for face-to-face meetings and still await a date being provided.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meantime, CalMac’s winter timetable from October 20, which was published on Tuesday, showed Brodick sailings will be reduced to a single vessel from Troon until October 25. Sailings from Ardrossan will only run from November 3-21.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “The timetable has been planned in line with our annual maintenance and overhaul programme, which is essential for keeping vessels safe and reliable.

“This year, the number of planned overhaul days has increased to 768 from 693 last year, an increase of 10.8 per cent and reflecting the extra time needed to maintain our older vessels and reduce the risk of unplanned disruption.

“While this does limit some relief options, we’ve worked hard to minimise the impact as much as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CalMac said Isle of Islay, the first of four ferries being built in Turkey, was expected to enter service between October and December - a year late - followed by Loch Indaal six months later, which would “bolster the resilience of the network for the future”.

However, Jim Porteous of the Islay Community Council Ferry Committee, said a six-week reduction in the number of ferries serving the Islay route from September 6 was a “very bad situation” considering the need for larger vessels was recognised with the ordering of the two ferries from Turkey.