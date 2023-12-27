Storm Gerrit: Roads and rail lines blocked by flooding and fallen trees
Snow, flooding and strong winds from Storm Gerrit caused havoc for travellers across Scotland on Wednesday with both cross-Border rail lines blocked and power cuts across parts of the Highlands.
Trees closed roads and rail routes, with Met Office yellow warnings for rain, snow and wind in force for much of Scotland north of the Central Belt until Wednesday night.
Six flood warnings were issued for Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and Orkney by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.
Fallen trees blocked the A82 at Inverlochy, near Fort William, the A85 at Bridge of Awe, near Taynuilt, and part of the M90 at Bridge of Earn, south of Perth.
Heavy snow affected the A9 at Drumochter, where road maintenance firm BEAR North West Trunk Roads deployed six gritters, while the snow gates were closed on the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee.
Flooded roads included the A82 at Milton, south of Dumbarton, the A78 at Fairlie and the A9 at the Broxden roundabout in Perth.
On the railways, overhead power line damage halted trains between Edinburgh and Dunbar on the east coast main line, with the route also flooded between there and Newcastle.
The west coast main line was closed by flooding near Lockerbie.
ScotRail said Storm Gerrit was bringing “widespread disruption to multiple routes”, which included a fire caused by a fallen tree coming into contact with overhead power lines in Dumbarton. The route was also flooded further west at Bowling.
CalMac reported widespread west coast ferry disruption, with sailings on many routes suspended because of strong winds.
Scottish and Southern Energy reported power cuts in the Alyth, Glen Isla and Glen Lyon areas in the east and Spean Bridge in the west.
Comments
