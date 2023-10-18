As Scotland battens down the hatches for Storm Babet we look at the other names that will be bringing wind, rain and snow in the months to come.

The tradition of naming storms is nothing new in the United States, where it's been done since 1953, but it's only lately caught on in the UK.

It wasn’t until 2014 that the Met Office opted to start issuing male and female names to confirmed storms in a bid to help raise awareness and inform the public of the risks of upcoming bad weather.

Each year, they team up with Ireland's Met Éireann and Holland's KNMI weather service to select each years’ list of names from suggestions submitted by the public.

They are assigned in alphabetical order, but there are no names starting with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z - meaning there are a total of 21 names picked each year.

Here are all the names for this year. Let's hope we don't make it all the way to Walid.

Agnes is a girl's name of Greek origin meaning 'pure' and 'holy'.

Babette is a female name of French origin that means 'my god is my oath'.