Rangers match postponed as Ross County advised not to travel due to adverse weather

Rangers match against Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday has been called off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers match against Ross County scheduled to take place at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night has been postponed after bad weather prevented the visitors from making the journey to Glasgow.

Doubts were cast over the Scottish Premiership clash taking place when it emerged that the Staggies had not stayed overnight in Glasgow ahead of the match and would have to travel through severe conditions to reach Ibrox.

With heavy snow leaving the A9 main route down from the Highlands at a standstill, and police advising against travel amid Met Office weather warnings, a decision was made to postpone the match, meaning Rangers will now have a free midweek prior to Saturday’s Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can confirm this evening’s Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County has been postponed. Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow.”

Philippe Clement’s side beat Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park on Christmas Eve and are currently five points behind leaders Celtic with two games in hand.

A Ross County statement added: “Following consultation with Police Scotland regarding today’s weather conditions on the A9, this evening’s match against Rangers has been postponed.”

Four remaining Premiership fixtures are still set to go ahead as things stand on Wednesday evening – including the Edinbirgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road – although the situation in Aberdeen is being monitored ahead of the visit of Motherwell.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows updated fans on X with a statement which read: “At the moment, the wind and rain is battering the North East. Another 20mm of rain due to fall on Pittodrie between now and KO and wind currently gusting around about 60/65mph.

"Despite that, at the moment, the stadium is holding up fairly well. Not too much damage so far, other than some signage.

"Pitch is wet, but is draining pretty satisfactorily at this stage. We have our ground staff, when they aren't blowing about the place, on standby should any quick remedial work be required (when the wind eventually eases). Better news is that the worst of the weather is between now and 3.30pm, before it calms down quite a fair bit.

"As we stand now, with the forecast as it is, things are good to go. If anything changes for the worst, we'll update in as much time as possible..."