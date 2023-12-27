Storm Gerrit: Major roads and rail lines blocked by flooding and fallen trees

Snow, flooding and strong winds from Storm Gerrit caused havoc for travellers across Scotland on Wednesday with both cross-Border rail lines blocked and the main road and rail links between Perth and Inverness shut.

The A9 was blocked in two places by snow and flooding while ScotRail announced shortly after 1pm it was suspending all services north of Perth and Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports fixtures cancelled as a result included tonight’s Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Ross County.

Other main routes closed by flooding included the A1 at Thistly Cross in East Lothian and the A90 at Inverarity, south of Forfar.

Power cuts affected nearly 19,000 Scottish and Southern Electricity customers, with some 6,600 being reconnected by early afternoon, but the company said more could be affected while the storm continued to rage.

Fallen trees closed other roads and rail routes, with Met Office yellow warnings for rain, snow and wind in force for much of Scotland north of the Central Belt until Wednesday night.

A total of 14 flood warnings were issued for Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, East Lothian, the Trossachs and Orkney by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), along with 17 lower-level flood alerts across the rest of the country.

The A9 was closed by flooding between Dunkeld and Ballinluig. (Photo by BEAR Scotland)

Fallen trees blocked the A96 at Clinterty Wood, just north of Aberdeen, the A82 at Inverlochy, near Fort William, the A85 at Bridge of Awe, near Taynuilt, and part of the M90 at Bridge of Earn, south of Perth.

Heavy snow closed the A9 at Drumochter where traffic was at a standstill and road maintenance firm BEAR North West Trunk Roads deployed six gritters in an effort to clear the road.

The snow gates were closed on the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee and on the A939 between Cockbridge and Tomintoul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooded roads included the A9 between Dunkeld and Ballinluig, the A82 at Milton, south of Dumbarton, the A78 at Fairlie and the A9 at the Broxden roundabout in Perth.

The A9 at the Drumochter pass on Wednesday. (Photo by BEAR Scotland/Traffic Scotland)

Scottish Borders Council said: “Due to heavy rain, there is a risk of river flooding in some areas, as well as significant surface water issues on roads.”

On the railways, overhead power line damage halted trains between Edinburgh and Dunbar on the east coast main line, with the route also flooded at Grantshouse in the Borders.

The west coast main line was closed by flooding near Lockerbie.

ScotRail said: “There's major disruption due to extreme weather on much of our network.”

A tree caught fire after being entangled in a ScotRail train pantograph and overhead power lines at Dumbarton. (Photo by ScotRail)

This included a fire caused by a fallen tree coming into contact with overhead power lines in Dumbarton. The route was also flooded further west at Bowling, closing the West Highland lines to Oban and Mallaig.

It also halted services on the Kilwinning-Ardrossan/Largs, Dumfries-Kilmarnock and Ladybank-Dundee routes.

Loganair, the main airline to the Western and Northern Isles, reported: “Widespread high winds are causing delays and disruption on our network today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CalMac reported widespread west coast ferry disruption, with sailings on many routes suspended because of strong winds.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Power Distribution reported power cuts in the Alyth, Glen Isla, Glen Lyon, Montrose and Inchture areas of Tayside, Enzie, Portgordon and Buckie in the north east, and Taynuilt, Spean Bridge, Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus areas in the north west.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks Distribution said power supplies had been restored supplies by 12.45pm to just over 6,600 customers affected by the storm today.

The snow gates closed at Cockbridge on the A939 in Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Snowgatecameras.co.uk)

Its spokesperson said: “Our engineers and operational teams are working to reconnect around 12,000 more customers who are currently without power. We are working hard to do this as quickly and safely as possible in what are very challenging operational conditions given today’s severe weather.”

The Sepa flood warnings included for the Whitesands area of Dumfries, Loch Ryan, Newton Stewart, Langholm, and West Luce Bay north and south in Dumfries and Galloway.

There were also warnings for Haddington in East Lothian, Aberfoyle in the Trossachs, and the Churchill Barriers in Orkney.

Warnings in the Borders were for the River Teviot in Hawick and between Hawick and Monteviot, the River Lyne between West Linton and Peebles, the River Tweed between Drumelzier and Dawyck, and the River Jed between Jedburgh and Camptown.

Stein Connelly from Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland said: "The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country. We're seeing rain across south west Scotland, rain and wind across the Central Belt, and also some snow across northern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This type of weather isn't unusual for this time of year, but yellow warnings do mean the potential for significant travel disruption and that's what we're seeing today across the road and rail network, with ferry services also impacted.

"We have well established plans with partners to respond to these conditions which are currently being progressed. Our operating companies are working hard in adverse conditions to remove fallen trees and clear roads of snow.

“We're asking people to continue to plan ahead, to ensure they are driving to the conditions they are facing out there on the roads, which for most of Scotland means a considerable amount of surface water.